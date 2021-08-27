Apple to allow developers to email customers about payment options

In a significant change to App Store policies, Apple will allow app developers to email their users about alternative purchase options.

App developers want to contact their customers directly in order to persuade them to pay directly and avoid Apple's App Store fees, which range from 15% to 30% of gross sales.

Apple changed its policy as a result of a class action lawsuit settled with developers who claimed that Apple monopolised distribution of iOS apps and in-app purchases.

The concession, which covers emailed notifications but not in-app notifications, was announced late Thursday as part of a preliminary settlement of a nearly 2-year-old lawsuit filed on behalf of iPhone app developers in the United States.

It also addresses an issue raised by a federal court judge who is expected to rule soon in a separate case filed by Epic Games, the creators of the popular video game Fortnite.

Apple announced the news in a "background" briefing with reporters, during which it insisted on anonymity for participating executives and refused to allow direct quotes.

Separately, Apple announced on Thursday that App Store fees for publishers who provide content to Apple News would be reduced.

