/Apple’s second reported layoff round in two months hits Fitness+ team

Apple has reportedly carried out another round of job cuts, making it the company's second reported layoff exercise in less than two months.

According to a Bloomberg, Apple cut a handful of employees from its Fitness+ team last week. The affected workers were mainly involved in the audio side of the service, including Time to Walk and Time to Run. The move does not currently signal the end of Fitness+. However, users could see new audio content released less frequently.

Which Fitness+ jobs were affected?

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Time to Walk and Time to Run are designed for Apple Watch users who want guided exercise or walking sessions without watching a video. The reported cuts appear to have hit employees involved in producing this type of audio content. Existing features are not being discontinued, according to the reporting, but the pace of new releases could slow.

That could mean fewer fresh sessions for subscribers, rather than the removal of the service itself. Fitness+ is Apple's subscription fitness platform and competes with services such as Peloton.

Apple already cut more than 200 jobs

The latest reductions come only weeks after another reported round of layoffs at Apple. More than 200 employees were reportedly affected in August, with cuts involving teams working on Siri, Vision Pro and Intelligent Systems Experience, Apple's software engineering organisation responsible for some AI-related work. Apple said during that earlier restructuring that it was realigning some teams and that a limited number of existing positions would be affected. The Fitness+ cuts are much smaller, but their timing has raised questions about Apple's priorities under new CEO John Ternus, who took over from Tim Cook on September 1.

Could Fitness+ become part of Apple Health?

The reported cuts have also fuelled speculation about a broader rethink of Fitness+.