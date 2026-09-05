/Apple reportedly scraps 18-inch foldable MacBook project once seen as a Ternus priority

Apple may have just abandoned one of its most ambitious foldable projects. A new research note from display research firm Omdia reportedly says the company has cancelled plans for a 16.1-inch to 18-inch foldable MacBook.

The report, first highlighted by 9to5Mac, appears to refer to the large foldable iPad-MacBook hybrid Apple has been rumoured to be developing for years. The timing is striking. The report comes just days before Apple’s September 9 event, where the company is expected to unveil new products. Apple itself has confirmed the event, but has not confirmed a foldable iPhone or the reported cancellation.

Apple’s giant foldable was unlike an iPhone

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The reported device was far larger than Apple’s expected first foldable smartphone. Earlier reports described a device with a display of roughly 18 to 20 inches when opened. It was expected to blur the line between an iPad and a MacBook, offering a huge flexible screen that could fold into a smaller form for carrying. Omdia’s latest research now says the 16.1-inch to 18-inch foldable MacBook plan has been cancelled. MacRumors also reported the same finding from Omdia.

It was once a John Ternus priority

The project had an interesting connection to John Ternus, who became Apple CEO earlier this week. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman previously reported that Apple was working on a roughly 20-inch foldable iPad and described it as a Ternus priority when he was still the company’s hardware chief. But Gurman also warned that Apple could ultimately abandon it because of its experimental nature.

What happens to Apple’s foldable plans now?