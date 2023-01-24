Apple MR headset, with pricey features, to release this spring: Report

Apple Inc. was in talks with Walt Disney among about half a dozen media partners to develop Virtual Reality (VR) content for its mixed reality headset, Bloomberg reported. This comes amid reports that Apple expects to sell one million units of its new headset in the first year. The Cupertino, California-based company is also not planning to make a profit on the initial version, in a strategy which is being viewed as a long-term purview of the platform.

The report added that Apple was working to synchronise its own Apple TV+ for its MR headset.

Apple MR headset: What specifications make it different?

Developed with Sony Group Corp, the headset will have two ultra-high-resolution displays to handle the VR aspects and a collection of external cameras to enable an augmented reality "pass-through mode", Bloomberg reported.

Apple is planning for the headset to have a dedicated video-watching feature that can make viewers feel that they are watching the content on a giant screen in another environment, such as a desert or outer space. But while the headset’s video will be immersive, its speakers will be less powerful.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that Apple was planning to unveil its first mixed reality (MR) headset this year.

Mixed Reality: A unique extended reality technology

Mixed Reality or MR is one of three types of extended reality technologies often associated with the metaverse. An MR headset could allow the wearer to use a real world object to trigger a virtual world reaction.

Apple MR headset: How much will it cost?

Apple's MR headset is set to launch in this year's annual event. It will reportedly cost around $3,000.

