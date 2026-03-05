/Apple launches cheapest MacBook ever: Know key specifications and price of the newly revealed MacBook Neo

Apple has launched its most affordable MacBook yet, introducing a new model called MacBook Neo. The laptop starts at Rs 69,900 in India, making it the lowest-priced MacBook Apple has ever released. For more than a decade, the entry-level MacBook lineup started with the MacBook Air, which currently begins at around Rs 1,19,900 in India. The new MacBook Neo significantly lowers that entry point.

The launch suggests Apple is trying to expand its presence in classrooms and households where lower-cost Windows laptops and Chromebooks have traditionally dominated.

MacBook Neo specifications and key features

Despite its lower price, Apple has kept many premium design elements in the MacBook Neo.

The laptop features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 2408 × 1506 pixels and 500 nits peak brightness. However, it does not include the high-refresh-rate ProMotion display available on more expensive MacBook models.

The device comes with a fanless design and a recycled aluminium enclosure, similar to the MacBook Air.

Apple has also introduced new colour options for the model, including Indigo, Citrus and Blush, along with the traditional Silver finish.

Powered by iPhone chip instead of M-series processor

One of the biggest changes in the MacBook Neo is the processor.

Instead of the usual M-series chip used in MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, the laptop runs on the A18 Pro chip the same processor used in the iPhone 16 Pro.

The chip includes:

6-core CPU (2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores)

5-core GPU

8GB RAM

Storage options up to 512GB

Apple says the device can deliver up to 16 hours of video streaming on a single charge using its 36.5 Wh battery. The laptop ships with a 20W charger in the box.

Where Apple reduced costs

To reach the lower price point, Apple made several adjustments compared with the MacBook Air.

The MacBook Neo includes:

A non-backlit keyboard

Two USB-C ports instead of MagSafe charging

An HD camera instead of the newer 12MP webcam

Two speakers, compared with four on MacBook Air

Touch ID is also limited to the higher storage model.

The base model starts with 256GB storage, while the higher-end version offers 512GB storage.



MacBook Neo price and availability in India

The MacBook Neo price in India starts at Rs 69,900 for the 256GB model. The 512GB version costs Rs 79,900.

Apple said the laptop is available for pre-order starting today through its official website and authorised retailers.

Sales are scheduled to begin on March 11, 2026.



The MacBook Neo marks a new direction for Apple’s laptop lineup. By lowering the price barrier, the company appears to be targeting students, first-time laptop buyers and education institutions.

Industry analysts have long said Apple faces strong competition in this segment from Windows laptops made by companies such as HP, Asus and Chromebook devices.