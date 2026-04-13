/Apple is testing four smart glasses designs as the company prepares for a possible 2027 launch

Apple is reportedly testing multiple design options for its upcoming smart glasses as the company prepares to enter the wearable AI and AR market. According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple could launch its first smart glasses around 2027, with a possible early preview later this year.

The report suggests that Apple is experimenting with four different frame designs while finalising the product’s appearance and functionality.

Four frame styles currently under testing

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According to the Bloomberg report, Apple’s design teams are evaluating four potential frame shapes.

These include:

A large rectangular frame

A slimmer rectangular frame, similar to glasses worn by Tim Cook

A larger oval or circular frame

A smaller oval or circular frame

Apple is also testing different colour options such as black, ocean blue and light brown. Testing multiple designs allows Apple to understand which style users prefer before moving into full production. Industry analysts say eyewear design is particularly important because smart glasses must look similar to normal glasses to gain wider acceptance.

Features expected in Apple smart glasses

Unlike full augmented-reality headsets, the first generation of Apple’s smart glasses may focus on simpler features. According to the report, the device may not include a built-in display. Instead, it is expected to support functions such as:

Taking photos and videos

Answering phone calls

Playing music

Voice interaction through Siri

The glasses are also expected to include small cameras integrated into the frame. These features would make the device closer to existing smart glasses such as those developed by Meta in partnership with Ray‑Ban.

Shift from Apple’s earlier AR ambitions

Apple had earlier planned a broader range of augmented-reality and mixed-reality devices. However, that strategy faced delays and challenges, including the high price and limited adoption of the Apple Vision Pro. The reported smart glasses project appears to take a more gradual approach, focusing first on lightweight wearable technology rather than full immersive displays. Experts say this strategy could help Apple reach a larger market while continuing research into future AR systems.

Growing competition in smart wearable technology

Technology companies are increasingly investing in wearable AI devices. Smart glasses are seen as one of the next major computing platforms after smartphones and smartwatches. Companies including Meta, Google and several startups are already exploring devices that combine cameras, microphones, AI assistants and connectivity. If Apple launches its own version in 2027, it could significantly expand the market for AI-powered eyewear.

What happens next?

For now, Apple has not officially confirmed the project. However, Bloomberg reports suggest that internal testing is progressing as the company evaluates design, features and user experience.

If development continues as expected, Apple may provide an early look at the device later this year, with a commercial launch expected around 2027.