/Apple iPhone users may get relief as India escalates iOS 18 warranty probe

Apple is facing a deeper regulatory probe in India over its iOS 18 software warranty terms, after consumers complained about display and microphone problems following the update and costly repair bills.



The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) escalated the matter to its investigation wing on July 29, ordering a detailed investigation into alleged violations of consumer rights, according to documents reviewed by Reuters. The case could have consequences beyond a fine. If the regulator ultimately finds against Apple, the company could potentially be required to provide refunds or change aspects of its business practices.

What is the iOS 18 controversy?

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The complaints relate to Apple's iOS 18 update, released in late 2024. The CCPA says some users reported green, pink or white lines appearing on iPhone displays after upgrading. Other complaints involved display and microphone malfunctions.

The regulator alleges that consumers were then forced to pay what it described as “exorbitant amounts” for repairs or replacement screens, despite the complaints being linked to the software update. Reuters reported that servicing an iPhone 15 screen can cost about ₹27,900, or roughly $291. The CCPA says it received 75 complaints and is treating the matter as an issue affecting consumers as a class.

Apple says iOS 18 has no systemic problem

Apple is contesting the allegations.

In an August 20 response to investigators, the company said iOS 18 underwent stringent testing and that it had identified no systemic issues or safety concerns with the software in India. Apple also argues that its software licence terms are standard industry practice. Its agreements state that the software is provided without a warranty, while its limited warranty generally covers hardware. The company said consumers are informed about these terms before installing the software and pointed to similar approaches used by companies including Sony and Samsung.

Apple also noted that only around 11 per cent of iPhones were still running iOS 18 by June 2026.

Could Apple be forced to change its policy?