/Apple AirPods 5 with wireless charging? Could they really beat the AirPods Pro?

Apple has introduced the AirPods 5, bringing active noise cancellation (ANC), AI-powered Siri features and Live Translation to its open-ear wireless earbuds. Starting at Rs 14,900 in India, the new AirPods also come in a wireless charging version priced at Rs 17,900, giving buyers more choice without moving to Apple's Pro range.

Apple (IN)

The big question is whether the AirPods 5 can offer enough to make the AirPods Pro less appealing. Apple's latest earbuds promise better noise cancellation, improved sound and longer battery life in the wireless charging model. But their open-ear design remains a key difference from the Pro models.

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Here is what buyers need to know before spending money on Apple's latest earbuds.

Apple AirPods 5: What's new and how much do they cost?

Apple has launched two versions of the AirPods 5. The standard model costs Rs 14,900, while the AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case is priced at Rs 17,900 in India. Both include active noise cancellation, the H2 chip, Adaptive Audio and Transparency mode. The more expensive version adds wireless charging support, longer battery life and a new way to control volume. Users can swipe up or down on the earbud stem to adjust volume, rather than reaching for their iPhone. The charging case supports USB-C, Apple Watch chargers and Qi-compatible wireless chargers. It also includes a speaker to help users locate it through Apple's Find My network.

Can AirPods 5 really beat AirPods Pro?

The answer depends on what buyers expect from their earbuds. Apple's AirPods 5 use an open-ear design, while the AirPods Pro use silicone ear tips that create a seal inside the ear. That distinction matters. The AirPods 5 offer noise cancellation without sealing the ear canal, making them an option for people who prefer an open fit. Apple says their ANC blocks up to 50 per cent more external noise than the AirPods 4 with ANC. However, Apple's noise-cancellation figures compare the AirPods 5 with the previous open-ear model, not directly with the AirPods Pro. The claim does not establish that the AirPods 5 cancel noise better than the Pro range. For buyers who prioritise a sealed fit and noise isolation, the Pro models remain a separate option worth comparing before making a purchase.

Siri AI and Live Translation: Apple's bigger bet

The AirPods 5 are not just about music. Apple is also using them to expand its AI-powered features, with hands-free access to Siri AI and Live Translation. With a compatible iPhone, users can ask Siri open-ended questions, brainstorm and have conversations. Head gestures allow users to respond to certain Siri prompts, including nodding to accept a call or shaking their head to decline.

Live Translation is another notable addition. It is designed to help users communicate across languages, although availability depends on supported languages, regions and compatible Apple devices.

These features put the AirPods 5 within Apple's broader AI push. However, they are not exclusive to the wireless charging version, and some functions require a compatible iPhone and current software.

Battery life and charging: Is the Rs 3,000 premium worth it?

Battery life is one of the clearest differences between the two AirPods 5 versions.

Feature

AirPods 5

AirPods 5 Wireless

India price

₹14,900

₹17,900

ANC playback

Up to 4 hours

Up to 5 hours

Total ANC battery with case

Up to 20 hours

Up to 22 hours

Wireless charging

No

Yes