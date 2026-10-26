/‘Anthropic’s revenue more than doubles in a quarter’: Why its huge loss still matters

Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI models, is heading towards a potential blockbuster stock market debut with a financial story that captures both the promise and the risks of the artificial intelligence boom. Its reported second-quarter operating income reached $974 million, reversing a $1.7 billion operating loss three months earlier. Yet its IPO filing also puts its net loss for the first half of 2026 at a staggering $80.7 billion.

The contrast highlights a central question for investors: Can AI companies turn rapidly growing demand into lasting profits while paying for the enormous computing infrastructure their products require?

Anthropic’s revenue jumps as computing costs grow more slowly

Anthropic reported revenue of $11.6 billion in the second quarter of 2026, up from $4.7 billion in the first quarter. Over the same period, the cost of computing power rose from $3.4 billion to $5.6 billion. That gap helped push operating income into positive territory. Operating income measures what remains after a business pays its operating costs, before certain other expenses and accounting items.

The company’s computing costs consumed $2.51 for every dollar of revenue in early 2025, according to the figures provided. By the second quarter of 2026, that had fallen to 48 cents. One reason is that Anthropic books computing capacity 12 to 18 months in advance. When revenue rises faster than those previously arranged costs, more of each additional dollar can flow towards operating income. However, operating profit is not the same as net profit. The reported first-half net loss remains a major figure investors will need to understand, including the accounting factors behind the difference.

$395 billion in cloud commitments raise the stakes

Anthropic’s plans involve enormous spending commitments to secure the computing power needed to develop and run its AI models. According to the supplied filing details, the company plans to spend at least $110 billion with Amazon through April 2036, $120 billion with SpaceX through 2029, $115 billion with Google through 2033 and $45 billion with Microsoft through 2033. These commitments total $390 billion, not including any additional costs or changes to the agreements. They underline how much infrastructure the company expects to need as its business expands. Anthropic said its cash and current sales should cover the next 12 months, but warned it could need additional financing sooner than expected if revenue growth or infrastructure costs develop differently.

What Anthropic’s IPO means for AI investors