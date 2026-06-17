/Android 17 arrives with Gemini-powered upgrades, new multitasking tools and AirDrop compatibility

Google has launched Android 17, bringing a range of new artificial intelligence features, multitasking tools and security improvements to Pixel devices. The update arrives alongside Wear OS 7 and the latest Pixel Drop, which introduces new Gemini-powered capabilities including AI-generated music, video editing tools and enhanced translation features.

The release is significant because it shows how aggressively Google is integrating AI into its products at a time when major technology companies are competing to make artificial intelligence a central part of everyday devices.

Gemini becomes more powerful across Android

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Artificial intelligence is at the heart of Android 17. Google is expanding the role of its Gemini platform with support for newer AI models such as Gemini Omni, Lyria 3 and AudioLM. Gemini Omni will allow users to edit videos through conversational commands. Instead of manually navigating editing tools, users can make changes by describing what they want. Meanwhile, Lyria 3 introduces AI-generated music creation. Users can create original music tracks from text prompts and even images directly through Gemini-supported experiences. Pixel 10a devices will also receive upgraded speech-to-speech translation powered by AudioLM, aiming to make multilingual conversations more natural.

Android 17 introduces new multitasking features

Beyond AI, Android 17 includes one of its biggest multitasking upgrades in years. A new "bubble bar" places recently used apps in floating bubbles at the bottom of the screen. Users can move between apps more quickly and manage multiple tasks with fewer taps. Google says the feature is designed to improve workflows for people who regularly switch between messaging, browsing, video calls and productivity apps. The update also introduces a screen-and-selfie recording feature. This allows users to record their screen and front-facing camera simultaneously, making it easier to create reaction videos, tutorials and social media content for platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

Pixel devices gain new communication and safety tools

Google is also introducing several new communication features. Users can now record personalised outgoing audio messages when they cannot answer calls. The "Take a Message" feature is expanding to more countries and regions. Safety tools are also receiving attention. The latest Pixel Watch update can automatically contact emergency services and selected contacts if it detects a car crash, a serious fall or a lack of pulse. These additions reflect Google's broader push to make wearable devices more useful beyond fitness tracking.

AirDrop compatibility and security improvements

One of the more surprising additions is expanded compatibility between Android Quick Share and Apple's AirDrop ecosystem on selected older Pixel devices, including the Pixel 8a and Pixel 9a.

The update also strengthens security.

New tools include a "Mark as Lost" option in Find Hub, improved Live Threat Detection and additional protections against scams and digital threats. Parents are also receiving more control options, including content filtering and screen-time management features that can be protected with a PIN.



Wear OS 7 gets ready for the AI era

Google's smartwatch platform is also receiving a significant upgrade. Wear OS 7 introduces better integration with future hardware products, including AI-powered glasses and connected audio devices. Later this year, Google plans to add more Gemini Intelligence features to Wear OS. These include AI-generated widgets created from simple descriptions and personalised experiences built using information from Google apps and conversations. The company says battery life improvements of up to 10 per cent are also part of the update.

Android 17 is more than a routine software update.