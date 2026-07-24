/AMD to invest up to $5 billion in Anthropic as Claude maker orders 2 GW of AI chips

AMD is making one of its biggest bets yet on the artificial intelligence boom—and on Anthropic. The chipmaker will invest up to $5 billion in the Claude developer, while Anthropic has agreed to deploy up to 2 gigawatts of AMD Instinct MI450-series GPUs. The first 1 GW deployment is expected to begin in the first half of 2027. The agreement could be worth tens of billions of dollars in hardware sales and comes as AI companies race to secure enormous amounts of computing capacity. For AMD, however, there is another prize: gaining ground on Nvidia, which continues to dominate the market for advanced AI accelerators.

Why Anthropic needs 2 GW of AI chips

Demand for Claude and other generative AI services is pushing Anthropic to build an increasingly diverse computing network. Two gigawatts is an extraordinary amount of computing infrastructure. It is roughly equivalent to the electricity output of two large nuclear power reactors, although actual data-centre power consumption will depend on how the infrastructure is deployed. Anthropic plans to use AMD's Helios rack-scale systems, powered by MI450-series GPUs. According to The Wall Street Journal, some chips could be deployed in Anthropic's own data centres, while additional computing capacity could be leased through cloud and specialised "neocloud" providers. AMD is also reportedly discussing providing financial backing for some future Anthropic data-centre leases.

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AMD isn't just selling Anthropic chips

The partnership goes deeper than hardware. AMD and Anthropic engineers will work together to optimise Claude workloads for AMD Instinct GPUs and accelerate development of ROCm, AMD's software platform for AI computing. AMD also plans to use Claude extensively across its own engineering and product development teams. The investment in Anthropic will be tied to deployment milestones rather than being delivered all at once.

Nvidia faces growing pressure

Nvidia remains the company to beat in AI infrastructure, helped by both its GPUs and its deeply established CUDA software ecosystem.

But AI companies increasingly want alternatives. AMD has been aggressively pursuing this opportunity. Earlier in 2026, it struck a multi-year agreement with Meta covering up to 6 GW of AMD GPUs. Anthropic now adds another major frontier AI developer to its customer list.