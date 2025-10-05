/AI-powered crowd control and surveillance planned for 21-month Kumbh Mela in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has begun large-scale preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, set to take place in Nashik, with a strong focus on technology-driven crowd management and infrastructure upgrades. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired a high-level review meeting in Mumbai, and directed departments to speed up the pending work, including the Nashik Ring Road and land acquisition for the Sadhu Gram tent city.

CM called the Kumbh Mela a symbol of India’s faith and tradition, assuring that the Godavari River will remain clean throughout the event. He also instructed that sewage, sanitation, and transport facilities must be completed before the gathering begins.

AI and digital tools to manage massive crowds

For the first time, Maharashtra will introduce an advanced “Digital Kumbh” initiative. This includes the use of artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) for crowd management, surveillance, and real-time coordination.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, a seven-member technical committee has been formed to design and oversee these solutions. AI-based systems will help monitor crowds, predict congestion points, and it will provide real-time updates to police and emergency teams.

The state will also work with telecom operators to ensure strong mobile connectivity during the 21-month-long event, which is expected to draw millions of devotees. Lessons from Prayagraj’s 2025 Kumbh have guided this more data-driven approach, aiming to prevent overcrowding and improve visitor safety.

Rs 6,000 crore investment for infrastructure

The Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 will involve one of the largest-ever public infrastructure pushes in Maharashtra. According to officials, tenders worth Rs 4,000 crore have already been issued for roads, water supply, and sanitation works, while another Rs 2,000 crore is being planned.

A total of Rs 1,000 crore has been set aside for land acquisition in Tapovan, covering 268 hectares to build the Sadhu Gram, where religious sects will stay during the event. The Nashik Municipal Corporation has proposed a 50:50 compensation model for landowners half in cash and half through transfer of development rights (TDRs).

Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, along with ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Dada Bhuse, and Girish Mahajan, attended the review meeting, signalling the scale and priority of the project.

A 21-month spiritual and cultural spectacle

The upcoming Kumbh Mela will begin on 31 October 2026 with a flag-hoisting ceremony and continue until 24 July 2028 making it one of the longest Kumbh Melas in history.

Three major Amrit Snans (holy baths) will take place in August and September 2027, drawing millions of pilgrims, ascetics, and tourists from across India and abroad.