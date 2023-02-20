AI-powered bot interviewed UK PM Rishi Sunak, Microsoft founder Bill Gates. Here’s what unfolded

AI chatbots have been raking in all the attention over their natural and almost humane responses to users’ intriguing, or sometimes bizarre, questions. But the one that has gained the most prominence is the recent interview conducted of UK PM Rishi Sunak and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

The interaction was shared on 10 Downing Street's official YouTube channel which covered various trending topics like technology, the global economy, and the future.

Bill Gates, who also shared his experience in a Linkedin post, said that he and the UK PM “had a great conversation about the future”, adding, "Spoiler alert: it's bright".

The first question posed by the bot was about the impact of technology on the global economy and job market over the next 10 years.

Gates responded by saying that "we need to be more efficient because there is a labour shortage in healthcare and education. Hopefully, technology like AI can help us be more efficient."

In another question, the AI-powered bot asked them what advice would they give to their younger selves at the start of their careers if they could go back in time.

Gates spoke about what business mogul Warren Buffet told him. “In the end, it is all about what your friends think about you.”

Whereas Sunak replied that someone once pointed out that it is ‘nice to be important but it is more important to be nice’.

He added that this advice stayed with him adding, “it does not mean that you cannot be tough or can't take tough decisions. It just means treating people with decency”.

Next, the bot asked both, "What's the one job you wish AI could do for you?"

To this, Gates replied he might use the system to make his notes a little more "clever". While Sunak said, "I think if AI could do Prime Minister's question time for me.. That would be great".