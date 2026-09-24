/‘1.76 lakh job cuts in 2026’: How AI is quietly changing the jobs companies want

AI is changing the jobs market: 1.76 lakh cuts reveal a bigger workforce shift

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The global jobs market is undergoing a major reset in 2026. Companies across technology, finance, retail, media, gaming and automobiles have announced large workforce reductions, with a calculation based on disclosed figures in the source material putting the number at around 1.76 lakh job cuts so far.

But the bigger story is not simply the number of layoffs. Artificial intelligence (AI), automation, cost pressures and changing business models are forcing companies to rethink what their workforce should look like. Some are cutting roles while simultaneously increasing investment in AI and hiring for specialised skills.

AI is becoming part of the workforce reset

Technology companies are among the biggest examples. Atlassian announced around 1,600 job cuts while saying the move would help fund investment in AI and enterprise sales. Intuit announced around 3,000 cuts, or 17 per cent of its global workforce, as it streamlined operations and focused on areas including AI. That does not mean AI is directly replacing every employee who loses a job. Companies are also responding to high costs, weaker demand, post-pandemic over-hiring, organisational restructuring and changing consumer behaviour. Uber, for example, has focused on reducing management layers rather than directly blaming AI for its workforce reduction.

The AI story is spreading beyond Silicon Valley

The workforce reset is no longer limited to software companies. Volkswagen has planned another 50,000 workforce reduction as part of its transformation programme, while Porsche has agreed to additional cuts and Jaguar Land Rover has announced plans to reduce around 4,000 jobs over two years. The automotive industry is dealing with high costs, excess capacity, changing demand, tariffs and growing competition from Chinese electric vehicle makers.

Gaming is also being reshaped.

Microsoft announced around 4,800 job cuts in July, including major changes to Xbox. Another 268 affected Xbox roles were announced in September.

What does this mean for workers?

The emerging pattern is important: companies can cut jobs in one department while aggressively investing in another. That means the future of work may not simply be about AI replacing humans. It could be about companies redesigning jobs around AI, automation and smaller organisational structures.

The source's list includes major workforce reductions at Amazon, Dell, Oracle, Meta, Cisco, PayPal, Microsoft, Apple, Uber and others. However, the calculated 1.76 lakh figure includes only disclosed numerical figures and excludes percentage-based and undisclosed cuts, so it should not be treated as the total number of people laid off globally in 2026.

For workers, that makes adaptable skills increasingly important