Yuvraj Singh reacts as Ajit Agarkar becomes BCCI chief selector, backs him to shape Indian cricket's future

On Tuesday (July 04), former India pacer Ajit Agarkar was announced as the new BCCI chief selector. Thus, Agarkar has succeeded Chetan Sharma after the latter resigned as a result of his revelations in a tv sting operation. Agarkar, who has represented India in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs and four T20Is, was unanimously recommended by BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape, for the top position. After his appointment, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh congratulated him and feels Agarkar is the right man for the job.

Yuvraj took to his official Twitter handle to congratulate his 'buddy' Agarkar for grabbing the top post and feels 'he will play an impactful role in shaping the future of Indian cricket'.

"Congratulations @imAagarkar on your new responsibility as the Chairman of the selection committee! I’m confident that you will play an impactful role in shaping the future of Indian cricket good luck buddy!" Yuvraj tweeted. Congratulations @imAagarkar on your new responsibility as the Chairman of the selection committee! I’m confident that you will play an impactful role in shaping the future of Indian cricket 🇮🇳 good luck buddy! — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 4, 2023 × Also Read: Official: Ajit Agarkar succeeds Chetan Sharma as chief selector of Indian men's team BCCI release on Ajit Agarkar's appointment In a statement shared by the BCCI, Jay Shah -- the board's Secretary -- said, "The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), consisting of Ms Sulakshana Naik, Mr Ashok Malhotra, and Mr Jatin Paranjape, interviewed applicants for the position of one selector in the Men's Selection Committee. The three-member CAC has unanimously recommended Mr Ajit Agarkar for the said position."

"The former India all-rounder represented the country in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs, and four T20Is, in addition to playing 110 first-class, 270 List A, and 62 T20 matches. As a former fast bowler, he was part of India's victorious squad in the inaugural T20 World Cup held in South Africa in 2007. He still holds the record for the fastest half-century by an Indian batter in ODI, achieved with a 21-ball fifty against Zimbabwe in 2000. He also held the record for being the fastest to reach 50 ODI wickets for nearly a decade, accomplishing the milestone in just 23 matches.

Following his playing career, he was appointed as the Chief Selector for the senior Mumbai Team and undertook coaching responsibilities with the Delhi Capitals. The committee further recommended Mr Agarkar for the role of Chairperson of the Men’s Selection Committee based on seniority (total number of Test matches)," the statement read.

