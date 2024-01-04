'You're not a batter if you can't...': Sunil Gavaskar rips apart SENA media after Day 1 of Cape Town Test

Day One of the second and final Test between India and South Africa, at Newlands, Cape Town, saw as many as 23 wickets falling on Wednesday (Jan 3). The opening day of the New Year's Test saw Mohammed Siraj wreak havoc as his 6 for 15 dismissed the Proteas for 55. In reply, India were out for 153, managing a 98-run lead, before the Proteas ended the day's play at 62 for 3.

With wickets falling left, right and centre, former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar had no complaints about the Newlands track. He, however, took a shot at the SENA media (South Africa England New Zealand Australia media) and pointed out how they raise questions when so many wickets fall in a day in the subcontinent.

'If you cannot play on pitches where the ball turns into the batter, you're not a batter'

Speaking on Star Sports, Gavaskar said, "This is what Test cricket is all about. You are going to be tested. And I honestly believe I've always believed that if you cannot play on pitches where the ball turns into the batter, you know there is a tendency amongst the SENA country's media, particularly if you think that you know, if you can't play on fast, bouncy pitches, you're not a batter."

"I'm sorry. You are not a batter if you can't play the turning pitch because over here for the bouncy pitch, there are two movements here. There for four spinners, where the ball is turning, you've got to go down the pitch. You've got to use the crease. All the shots can be exhibited."

Gavaskar even questioned the Indian media's working style and why they won't criticise the batting ability of overseas players. He said, "So that's you know what? I think, sadly, you know, our media should be actually writing about this. You know, our media should be talking about the fact that you know, but our media is so dependent sometimes not all the time on getting interviews with players, so they do not want to upset anybody."

He added, "So they will not question the batting ability of some of the overseas guys because of that. But that's the way."