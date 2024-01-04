'Didn't feel like a 55 all-out wicket': Mohammed Siraj after his 6 for 15 on Day 1 of Cape Town Test
Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj claims that he didn't feel the Newlands pitch was a 55 all-out kind of surface after an eventful Day One of the Cape Town Test.
Mohammed Siraj wreaked havoc with the ball as his 6 for 15 propelled India to a strong position at stumps on Day One of the second and final Test versus South Africa, in Cape Town on Wednesday (Jan 3). Being asked to bowl first, Rohit Sharma-led India rode on Siraj's six-fer to dismiss SA for a paltry 55 (their lowest score versus India in Tests and lowest-ever by any side against the same opposition in the format).
After SA's 55, India only managed 153 in reply to take a 98-run lead. The day's play ended with hosts 62 for 3, trailing by 36 runs. Thus, India ended on top courtesy of Siraj's six-fer. Post stumps, Siraj spoke to India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey in a video released on BCCI's official website. In the video, he revealed that it didn't look like a 55 all-out pitch to him early in the morning.
Siraj said, "When I saw the wicket in morning, it didn't feel it was a 55-all out wicket. It was quite sunny, so I didn't expect the pitch to assist that much. Also, bowling is all about partnerships. There was consistent pressure from Jasprit Bumrah at the other end. He didn't get many wickets but he created a lot of pressure."
Siraj further opined that bowlers should not look to overwork themselves on such surfaces and if one tries many things, it could end up confusing them and being unfruitful.
He added, "On these wickets, where ball is doing so much, often bowlers tend to think, ‘let me try and bowl an outswinger darting from leg to off or get one to bend back from angle but one should just stick to one line. If you hit areas, wickets will come automatically. If you try many things, you can get confused."
India, on Day Two (Thursday), will look to wrap up SA's second innings as soon as possible as any target over 100 can turn out to be challenging. The hosts lead the two-match series 1-0.