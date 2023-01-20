WWE wish to finalise WrestleMania 39 plans soon, The Rock indicates about his availability for main event

WWE’s first PPV of the year – the Royal Rumble will get underway in less than ten days from now and the rumours are growing strong on who will stand tall at the end of both men’s and women’s rumble matches. While many are anticipating the former WWE champion, The Rock to make a surprise entrance at the event and eventually win it, the Brahma Bull has reportedly informed WWE about his plans of making an appearance at Rumble and then eventually at WrestleMania 39. As per the latest report, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter is said to have an idea about Rock’s scheduling for the main event at Mania in Los Angeles this year.

As the WWE plans to finalise the schedule of WrestleMania 39 well in advance, they are reported to have reached out to The Rock to know about his final schedule. And as per Meltzer, The Rock is not ready right now to appear in the main event as he doesn’t feel he is in the ‘right shape’ for that. Not only this, as per The Rock, the chances of him getting in shape in time for the main event looks bleak too.

According to Meltzer, “We were told that unless he changes his mind in the next few days, since a deadline for Mania plans is coming, that he’s indicated he won’t have time to get into the kind of shape, he feels he needs to be in to do a main event match with Roman Reigns, but kept the door open for something in the future. Of course, it is a possibility that it’s something being kept a secret from everyone.”

This comes as a massive blow to the company as they were very keen on having Roman vs Rock main event on either nights at WrestleMania 39 this year.