WWE: Teddy Long ready to return but on this own terms, showers praises on Sami Zayn

WWE and returns go hand in hand. Be it for a superstar or a manager, the WWE fans always welcome anyone’s comeback with open arms. Since we are on the Road to WrestleMania, expect several returns on the main roster. Talking of comebacks, we could have one on the cards. Teddy Long, known to be the longest-serving on-screen manager on the Blue Brand – SmackDown from 2004 to 2012, has shared his thoughts on a potential return to the company but has one stipulation attached it. As per Teddy, he would love to answer the call but only if it’s on his terms.

While speaking to SportsKeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast in an exclusive chat, Teddy, who since then have just made guest appearances on the main shows, says for as long as he will be asked to work in live events, he will agree to join hands with WWE once again.

Expressing his desire to work on the part-time basis instead of signing a permanent contract with the company, Teddy said since the industry is changing quickly, it would be hard for him to keep up with it.

"If I get a call, I swear it'll have to be on my terms. I don't want anything more than live events unless, once in a while, I'm there, and it means something. Maybe going in and doing TV now and then, I'm fine with that. But I don't want any more full-time. The business has certainly changed, and like I said, it's moving real fast now and gotta be able to keep up, which I think I can keep up with, but I just don't see it for the long haul," said Teddy Long

Teddy showers praises on Sami

Sami Zayn has cut some of the most notable promos lately while his storyline with the Bloodline made head turns all across since the past year. With everyone being so engrossed in Sami’s story going forward more so after he betrayed his previous faction to challenge Roman Reigns for the title, Teddy feels Sami is the best thing going around in WWE at the moment.