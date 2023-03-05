WWE: Roman Reigns-Sami Zayn feud is over for good following live event in Toronto

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Sami Zayn at a live event in Toronto on Saturday, and not only this, he attacked the unconscious Sami following the win as well leaving him down and out. After winning the title match at the Elimination Chamber match, Roman ended his feud with Sami for good during Saturday’s live event.

In a video recorded and shared on social media by one of the WWE fans who was present inside the arena, Roman is seen viciously attacking the former Honorary UCE Sami Zayn, who’s already lying down unconscious. If these are any sign of the end of a feud between these two, so be it.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE -

Now, with this win, Roman will enter the Show of Shows as the Undisputed Champion and will take on the winner of the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes for the title in the main event.

Meanwhile, it was Sami who betrayed The Bloodline by attacking Roman in the back with the chair shot during the final segment of the 2023 Royal Rumble.

After months of teasing a potential split up within the Bloodline, the moment came during the first live event of the year when Roman, who after defeating Kevin Owens, asked Sami to smash Owens with the chair shot. However, instead of attacking his former best friend, Sami slammed the chair right in the back of the Tribal Chief to one of the top cheers heard in a WWE arena in the longest time.

Following that, Jey Uso, another member of the Bloodline, who also happens to be the tag-team champion alongside his brother Jimmy Uso, left the ring leaving everyone surprised.