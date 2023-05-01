WWE: Intercontinental Champion Gunther shows off Bhangra skills at his wedding - WATCH VIDEO

For several reasons related to in-ring action, promos, rivalry, title runs and whatnot, WWE superstars have made headlines over the years. However, perhaps for the first time, a mainstream WWE wrestler would be talked about for his dancing skills.

Recently, a video on Twitter is doing rounds, showing the Intercontinental Champion Gunther performing bhangra moves (a folk dance form that originated in Punjab, India). The Ring General, who married his wife, Jinny, was seen flexing his muscles by doing bhangra dance on the stage with some Punjabi music in the background and a dhol (an instrument).

The Austrian WWE star was seen wearing a navy blue suit and seen was dancing with much ease.

Later, he also shared a beautiful picture with his wife on his social media handles. pic.twitter.com/LeVvU7EMEl — GUNTHER (@Gunther_AUT) May 1, 2023 × Meanwhile, Gunther's rise in WWE has took the wrestling universe by storm. Following his remarkable performance in NXT UK - that saw him holding the NXT UK title for a record 870 days - he became the longest reigning champion in the promotion.

Later, he got drafted to the main roster and won the Intercontinental Championship in June 2022. Since then, he defended the title seven times and continues to do on SmackDown Live and selected PPVs.

At the 2023 Royal Rumble, Gunther broke Rey Mysterio's long-standing record and remained inside the ring for over one hour and ten minutes. Besides, his eyebrow-raising performance at WrestleMania 39 against Sheamus and Drew Inctyre broke the internet.

As things stand, Gunther's Intercontinental run is regarded as one of the greatest in modern-day WWE.