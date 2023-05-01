NBA Playoffs 2023: Stephen Curry drop playoff career-high 50 points in Warriors vs Kings Game 7 - WATCH

Stephen Curry led the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Round 1 against the Sacramento Kings to enter the Western Conference semifinals.

With the series tied at 3-3, it was do or die for both the teams and the game began in cut-throat fashion. Both, the Warriors and the Kings went neck-to-neck in the first quarter with Sacramento edging Golden State 31-30.

Come second quarter, the game again went down to wire with the Kings just going past the Warriors 27-26. The score read 58-56 at half-time and the Warriors had a bit to think about.

Golden State came out charging in the third quarter and scored a mammoth 35 points against the Kings' 23. The tables had turned by the time the last quarter of the last game of the seven-game series began with the Warriors leading by 10 points.

Sacramento, who had played brilliantly throughout the series, making the defending champions run for their money, lost steam in the final 12 minutes of their first playoff appearance in 17 years. The Warriors scored 29 points against Sacramento's 19, winning the game 120-100 and moving into the second round of the playoffs.

Stephen Curry was definitely the hero for the Golden State, scoring 50 points. Everyone else from the Warriors, played a second fiddle to Curry with Andrew Wiggins scoring 17, Klay Thompson scoring 16 and Kevon Looney scoring 11 points. Have a look at all the Curry's playoff career-high 50 points: All 50 points from Steph's Game 7 masterclass 🔥



GSW win to advance... they'll face LAL in Round 2.



📺 Game 1: 10pm/et Tuesday on TNT



📲 https://t.co/YfWXkZJEWF pic.twitter.com/jJ7ougqXPz — NBA (@NBA) May 1, 2023 × For the Kings, Domantas Sabonis was the top scorer with 22 points, De'Aaron Fox scored 16 while Malik Monk and Trey Lyles scored 14 each.

How well the game was fought by the Kings can be ascertained by the difference in various stats like free throw percentage which stands 59.3% for the Kings against the Warriors 63.3%.

For three points, Sacramento didn't do too bad, draining 12 from 47 in comparison with the Warriors, who despite having legendary three-point dropper Step Curry, could drop 15 of their 46 attempts.

