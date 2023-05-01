NFL: 2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Shaquil Barrett dies after drowning in family pool

In a tragic accident, Arrayah Barrett, two-year-old daughter of NFL linebacker Shaquil Barrett, has died after drowning in the swimming pool, said Tampa, Florida police.

Shaquil's team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, issued a statement after the incident on Twitter, offering support to Barrett family.

"Today's tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family," read the Bucs' tweet. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time. While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah," it further read. pic.twitter.com/vV7IYoa3JV — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 30, 2023 × The Tampa police have registered a case to probe the incident but believe the tragedy to not be suspicious in nature but just a tragic accident.

Arrayah was the youngest child of of Barrett among his four children. As per the police, a call was received by them at around 9:30 AM Sunday morning about a child falling into a pool. The kid was taken to the hospital after being taken out from the pool but all the efforts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful.

The family had celebrated the toddler's second birthday recently and his father, Shaquil Barrett, had even posted a heartfelt message on social media platform Instagram to wish her little one a happy birthday.

"Happy 2nd bday to my cutie girl," Barrett wrote in the post. "So sweet and cute. You made our family complete. I love you baby girl," read Shaquil's post along with a few images of Arrayah. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaquil Barrett (@moochman6) × Barrett, 30, had played a pivotal role in the Bucs' Super Bowl LV victory run after joining them in 2019. Previously, Shaquil had been the Denver Broncos from 2015-18. In March 2021, Barrett also signed a four-year extension deal with the Bucs, amounting to $72 million.

