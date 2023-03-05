WWE: Austin Theory ready to give John Cena a 'warm welcome' on RAW

The internet erupted, ticket sales skyrocketed when WWE announced John Cena will return to March 6th episode of Monday Night RAW at Boston, MA. Not only the fans, there’s someone else too who’s waiting for Cena to take the centre stage and address the WWE universe, and that someone is none other than the US Champion Austin Theory.

From last year's Summer Slam, WWE teased a potential feud between Theory and Cena, both of whom are touted to be Vince McMahon’s favourites. Now, since Triple H took over the reins as the creative head, he is believed to be going ahead with this dream match, that too at WrestleMania 39.

Ahead of the next episode of Monday Night RAW, Theory while speaking with Inside The Ropes, said he can’t wait to give veteran John Cena a ‘warm welcome’. Mentioning much like how Cena used to appear on every Monday Night RAW show during his time, Theory is doing that too, and that he wants to show respect to Cena for the same.

“Of course, I do. I’m on Raw every single Monday and we all know the history of John Cena and the work he’s put in and how many Mondays he’s been there. I want to show him all the respect that I can when I see him on Monday. I’ll be the one to bring that to him. It’s going to be a very warm (welcome),” the US Champion said.

Talking further about defending the US Championship at WrestleMania 39, Theory said he’s ready for it and with this he wants to show to everyone what he can do on a bigger stage. Adding on if he thinks Cena would be the one challenging him for the title, Theory said he doesn’t think Cena can take out time for that given his schedule, and that he’s a past now.