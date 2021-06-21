WTC Final: VVS Laxman and Shane Bond slam ICC for keeping only one reserve day

Day 1 of the World Test Championship final was wiped out because of heavy rain. Around two additional long stretches of play were lost in the following two days, which means the reserve day kicked in. However, the rain resumed on Day 4 without a ball being bowled till Tea. There is a high possibility for another washout.

In the event that the match ends in a draw or a tie, the World Test Championship Mace will be shared between India and New Zealand.

Former India and New Zealand cricketers expressed their disappointment over ICC's choice to keep just one reserve day as opposed to permitting the game to continue for full 450 overs if necessary regardless of how long it requires for the World Test Championship final to finish at the Rose Bowl.

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman and former New Zealand player Shane Bond responded after a downpour undermined another likely washout on Day 4.

Just 141.1 overs of play so far has been played out of the 450 overs. Even after the additional half-hour tomorrow and the full save day, it will not be feasible to try and draw near to the 450-over imprint to get an outcome if play is wiped out today.

ALSO READ: WTC Final: Despite collapse on Day 3, 'India not out of the game', says Deep Dasgupta

Laxman said ICC didn't get the guidelines directly as both the teams would need to win lay their hands on the debut WTC trophy. In a conversation on Star Sports, he said: “It’s very sad for the fans. I think ICC did not get the rules right. All said and done, you want a champion. With so much time available, I’m sure they could have at least allowed 90 overs in 5 days to complete 450 overs. That’s something I would have expected from ICC. We were excited that there is a reserve day but I’m not sure whether the game can finish if the rain continues.”

Shane Bond said the odds of a draw or a New Zealand win are more a direct result of the downpour delays. He said: “Both teams wanna play to win. The other thing is that the pitch is offering so much to the bowlers that even if you have three-four days of play, we could find a result. If the weather delays go on for long, sometimes it means only one team can win if New Zealand bat well after the rain finishes, it puts them in the best position but I’m with VVS, however long it takes, I’d like to see 450 overs and one team come out on top."

ALSO READ: Cricket: WTC Final - More pressure on New Zealand than India after Day 3, reckons Aakash Chopra

New Zealand will continue on 101-2, having bowled out India for 217 to take the advantage. Skipper Kane Williamson, batting on 12, and Ross Taylor, who is yet to score, will be seeking push for a huge first-innings lead when play begins.