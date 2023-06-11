WTC Final: Sanjay Manjrekar calls out Rohit Sharma for being 'too eager for runs'

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar blasted Rohit Sharma for being a bit eager for runs and getting out in the process on day 4 of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia.

Rohit was batting fluently before getting out LBW while attempting a sweep shot off Nathan Lyon. He scored 43 runs and had added 41 runs with Shubman Gill for the 1st wicket and 51 runs with Cheteshwar Pujara for the second wicket.

“Rohit Sharma didn't put a foot wrong. T20 and Test match have absolutely no connection. He struggled in IPL, but come Test cricket, he didn't put a foot wrong unless that happened. It happened when a spinner came on after the three quality seamers went out. You suddenly felt there's a chance to get some runs and a T20 shot came out of the psyche of Rohit Sharma,” Manjrekar said in a conversation with ESPNCricinfo.

Manjrekar described the ball by Lyon as nothing special but a bit shorter than Rohit would have liked.

“The ball came straight, it was nothing special. Maybe, there was a lapse of concentration, a bit too eager for runs. Once he went down on his knees, much to his chagrin, it was shorter than he would've liked. He became greedy to pick up a few runs,” he added.

The former India batsman also compared Rohit to Virat Kohli and said that Kohli wouldn't have gone for a shot like that.

"With some batters, you can say there's a genuine problem of lapse of concentration. This is a guy who got two hundreds in his first two innings of his Test career. He knows how to get the big scores. Even against England in the four Tests, he got 100 and a a 80, and looked a million-dollar right through the series.

“This wasn't him losing the concentration. There's some difference in Rohit Sharma playing in that fashion, against somebody like Virat Kohli in his prime. He was never going to give you a chance, once he's in, he's in. 4 hundreds against Australia in 2014... that's what Kohli did,” Manjrekar added.

