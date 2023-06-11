WTC Final: 'Never expected that...:' Ravi Shastri laments poor shot selection from Cheteshwar Pujara on day 4

Former India coach Ravi Shastri blasted senior batters Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara for throwing away their wickets on day 4 of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final. Shastri was particularly miffed with Pujara for playing a shot out of his character.

“Never expected that shot from Pujara…that is get-out shot and he is back in the hut. It’s not the scoreboard pressure but poor shot selection.

“Rohit and Pujara must be kicking themselves for the shots they played,” Shastri said on Star Sports after the end of play on day 4, reported news agency PTI.

Notably, Pujara got out trying to be cheeky as he attempted to upper cut Pat Cummins in the very next over after Rohit's dismissal. He scored 27 before heading back to the dressing room.

Also Read: WTC Final: ‘It was clean...:’ Cameron Green on catch to dismiss Shubman Gill on day 4 Kohli-Rahane set up interesting final day After two quick dismissals, India were left three down for 93 with Australia having the upper hand but Virat Kohli, who finished the day unbeaten on 44 and Ajinkya Rahane, who scored 20 not out, kept the Kangaroos from jumping too high.

The duo has already added 71 runs for the fourth wicket and if India were to chase 444-run target, they both have to bat long on day 5. Shastri also agrees to same, saying India batsmen need to 'weather the storm in first session' to give themselves a shot at the title.

“Weathering the storm in the first session will be the key tomorrow. That is where the sting, if all, will be (on the pitch),” added Shastri. India were 164/3 at the end of day 4, needing 280 runs in maximum 90 overs to win the WTC Final. Australia in command on day 4 Earlier, Australia continued to build on their lead from where they had left on day 3 - 123/4 to be exact. While the Baggy Green lost two quick wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Cameroon Green, wicketkeeper Alex Carey scored 66 not out and added 93 runs with Mitchell Starc (41) for the seventh before Australia declared on 270/8.

