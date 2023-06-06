WTC Final: Rohit Sharma clears intent ahead of Aussie showdown, says 'I want to win the championship'

India captain Rohit Sharma has cleared his intent on the eve of the World Test Championship (WTC) final as his side prepares to face Australia in the showdown clash starting on Wednesday, June 7. The clash taking place at the Oval Stadium in London will have huge bearings as Team India try to end their decade-long wait for an International Cricket Council (ICC) trophy. This will first time Rohit takes charge of Team India in an away Test match having missed out on leading in the Edgbaston Test last year. What the two teams are playing for 🏆



Not long to go now for the #WTC23 Final to begin! #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/8EAI2fUaNX — BCCI (@BCCI) June 6, 2023 × Rohit and Co to go for glory “I've gotten the job to make sure that we take Indian cricket forward every time whoever it is, whether it's me or someone else, even the guys before, their role was to take Indian cricket forward and win as many games, as many championships as possible," he said on eve of the contest.

"For me also, it will be the same. I want to win games, I want to win championships. That is what you play for. And yeah, it will be nice to win some titles, win some extraordinary series,” added the statement from India’s skipper. Rohit all ready to end India’s ICC trophy drought Going into Wednesday’s clash at the Oval Rohit and Co will look to stamp their authority on the contest which could see them win an ICC trophy for the first time in a decade. India have not won an ICC trophy since their Champions Trophy success in June 2013 against England at Edgbaston.

ALSO READ | Pakistan may pull out of Asia Cup if hybrid model is rejected: Report

"But having said that, I genuinely feel that we don't want to put too much pressure on ourselves by overthinking about these kinds of stuff. As a captain, like I said, every captain wants to win championships, So I'll be no different. I also want to win the championship. And that's what the sport is all about, winning championships. So for me, it'll be nice if I can win one or two championships, as in when I decide to move on from this job. So it'll be nice. So we'll wait and see what happens,” Rohit further added. When is the WTC final? The WTC final will start on Wednesday, June 7 at the iconic Oval Stadium in London, with an opportunity for India to win a Grand Slam of ICC titles. As things stand, the WTC trophy remains the only piece missing from the puzzle. India won the ODI World Cup in 1983 and 2011, while they lifted the T20 World Cup in 2007 and won the Champions Trophy in 2000 and 2013.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE