WTC Final: Ricky Ponting lauds Shubman Gill ahead of showpiece clash, says 'he has some serious class'

Former Australia captain and legend Ricky Ponting has praised Shubman Gill after having a breakthrough year in 2023. Gill, playing for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) scored 890 runs to win the Orange Cap, while he also enjoyed a purple patch with the Indian team before the start of the showpiece event. According to Ponting, Gill has all the tools in his arsenal to be a successful cricketer and has some serious class. Ponting full of praise for Gill “He looks like a terrific young guy. He's got that bit of attitude about him as well. He's got a bit of swagger. He has some serious class. That sort of front foot pull shot that he plays against the fast bowlers will be a shot that he'll probably need against this Australian attack,” said Ponting.

India are set to Australia in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final and will expect Shubman Gill to play a dominant role. Gill has so far scored eight hundreds in the calendar year with five of those for the national side. Most recently he scored 128 runs against Australia in the Ahmedabad Test when India won the series 2-1.

Ponting also spoke on the pace sensation Mohammed Shami after his exploits for GT in the IPL. Shami won the Purple Cap in the IPL 2023 with 28 wickets and will be another key member of the squad.

“I think he has to step up or try and take his game to another level if India are going to win this game. When you talk to the Australian batters as well, they understand how good Shami is whether it's new ball or old ball, whether it's in Australia or India. They know the skillset he's got and how dangerous he can be. It’s going to have to be him,” Ponting added.

The WTC final will take place on Wednesday, June 7 at the iconic Oval Stadium in London, with an opportunity for India to win a Grand Slam of ICC titles. As things stand, the WTC trophy remains the only piece missing from the puzzle. India won the ODI World Cup in 1983 and 2011, while they lifted the T20 World Cup in 2007 and won the Champions Trophy in 2000 and 2013.

