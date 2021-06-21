WTC Final: Pleased to dismiss Virat Kohli, he's world-class batsman, says Kyle Jamieson

Day three of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand belonged to Kyle Jamieson. The Kiwi all-rounder scalped a five-wicket haul to limit India to a modest first-innings score of 217, breaking a few records on the way to a second fifer against India in Tests. One of his valued wickets was captain Virat Kohli and Kyle Jamieson shared his experience on the dismissal.

Jamieson was happy to dismiss Virat Kohli during the World Test Championship Final in Southampton. The New Zealand pacer was satisfied to send the Indian skipper back to the pavilion at the beginning of Day 3.

Addressing the media after the game, Kyle Jamieson said: “I think he’s a world-class batter, and those guys don’t tend to have too many chinks in their armors. Certainly, pleasing to get him. Like I said before, he’s obviously a massive part of their line-up, and to get him early certainly set things up nicely for us. Just was pleasing in terms of myself being able to wobble the ball and try and keep him in check a little bit, and to get that wicket was pleasing and just a great start for our game."

The 26-year-old talked about the essential change in the system, as Jamieson received rich benefits for the ideal change.

“It is certainly not my natural length. Naturally, as a taller guy, you are going to be back of a length. While I felt good at times yesterday, I also felt a little bit tentative. My body probably sort of brought my lengths back. Today I felt a lot freer and was able to bring that length fuller. Tried to change my strategy a little bit in terms of trying to get it fuller and getting it to wobble a little bit. That paid off” - he added.

Jamieson was feeling bullish after Day 3, asserting the save day could make things fascinating. The tall pacer glanced back at the game, conceding New Zealand is in an agreeable position going ahead.

“Yeah, I haven’t seen the forecast a huge amount. Obviously, we’ve got a little bit of time up our sleeve with the sixth day. Be interesting to see, I guess, how that plays out. I guess where we’re sitting now it would be pretty comfortable. I think if you said to us at the start of the game that we can get them for low 200s and then to be 100 for two, we’d be pretty happy. We’ll have to see how the next day or so pans out but we’re certainly in a position that we’d like to be in terms of moving the game forward” - he said.

Tom Latham and Devon Conway arranged the precarious beginning stage of the innings with some gutsy batting as the two openers got their heads down and saw off the test.

“From my short time in the team, some of the best batting I've seen. I think the way Tom and Dev approached that, the ball was going to move around, we knew that, and the conditions were probably going to be in the bowlers' favor. The way they approached that pretty tricky period was outstanding” - he said.

With eight wickets close by, New Zealand trail India by 116 runs. Looking forward, Kyle Jamieson wouldn't put a number on a sound lead, repeating the New Zealand bowlers would be content with whatever they were given.

“Well, it’s probably a little bit early to say what sort of lead. I think you’re always hoping for more of a lead or as much of a lead as you can get. I think obviously the key moving forward is to try and build on that, and if we can get ahead, great. If we can get 50, 100, 150, great. I think as a bowling unit we’ll take whatever we can get really” - he signed off.