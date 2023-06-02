WTC Final: Confusion around India's bowling line-up is keeping Australia on its toes, admits Daniel Vettori

Not just the Indian fans but the Australian dressing room is also unsure of what bowling line-up India will go ahead with against Oz in the WTC Final. Daniel Vettori, a Kiwi legend and the assistant coach of the Australian team, has admitted the confusion around the same is also keeping the mighty Aussies on its toes ahead of the one-off clash at The Oval in London, starting June 7th.

While Aussies expect Ravindra Jadeja to play and bat at the number six spot following a brilliant IPL season, Vettori had some words for Ravi Ashwin and seam bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur – who are in contention to make it to the XI.

Speaking to the local media ahead of Thursday’s training session at the Kent Country Cricket Ground in Beckenham, Vettori reveals ongoing talks on what XI India will play in the crunch clash are already happening.

"We have been debating that," Vettori said, as quoted by the ICC. "I think Jadeja will play because of the batting he brings to the table and how successful he has been at that No.6 position.

"Then the question will be around that fourth seamer and the all-rounder in Thakur and Ashwin, but they are (both) pretty good choices," Vettori added. Time for Ashwin-Jadeja magic at the Oval While Ashwin is India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Tests with 472 scalps to his name, the veteran offie had just played one Test at the venue – in 2014, where he returned with three for 72. In England, Ashwin’s record is not that bad – as he had picked 18 wickets from seven games at a decent average of 28.11.

Since the Oval has a history of offering some assistance to the spinners later in the game, going ahead with Jadeja and Ashwin is one risk Rohit could be tempted to take.

"Ashwin is an incredible bowler, and he will be the first choice in most teams, and just with their combinations, it may lead to that (him missing selection)," Vettori said. "We expect The Oval to behave how it always behaves.

"It is a good wicket, but it can offer a lot to the spinners as the game goes on.”

Besides, going in with a combination of two spinners and three seamers, India can also opt to play four seamers and one spin bowling all-rounder. Though Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat - who suffered respective injuries during IPL 2023 are training hard ahead of the WTC Final, their injury status remains unclear.

If deemed fit, both could also get picked, considering the conditions.