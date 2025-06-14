Cricket world goes crazy over South Africa’s maiden WTC crown, hails Bavuma - Check reactions

Having come close to claiming an ICC title on several occasions before, South Africa finally accomplished their most desired dream of winning a major world tournament. They defeated the defending WTC champions, Australia, by five wickets on Saturday (June 14) at Lord's and were crowned the new World Test Championship winners.

The South African dugout, their fans present at the venue, and the cricketing fraternity following this from all across hailed Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma for scripting history, with the internet going gaga over their first ICC title win in 27 years.



Even last year against India in the T20 World Cup Final in Barbados, South Africa lost from a winning position, conceding the game in the final overs of the chase; they, however, corrected their mistakes and stood tall to claim their maiden WTC crown and their second major ICC title since winning the inaugural Champions Trophy edition in 1998.



While they made headlines with a record chase at the venue, Proteas winning it also broke Aussie quick Josh Hazlewood’s unbeaten record in finals across all competitions. On the flip side, captain Bavuma maintained his unbeaten streak as the Test skipper.



Chasing 282, South Africa lost a wicket early on but later stabilised the innings with two stand-out partnerships, including a 157-run stand for the third wicket between Aiden Markram and Bavuma, which propelled them to a historic victory.

The cricket world was elated with South Africa’s win. Check out the best reactions.