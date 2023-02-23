WWE: Sami Zayn should not join forces with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39, feels wrestling veteran

Sami Zayn's name has been doing the rounds ahead of WrestleMania 39. Before his bout, former WCW wrestler Disco Inferno feels he should not join forces with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39. The 38-year-old Zayn unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber on February 18. Going forward, it is being speculated that Owens and Zayn could face the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in early April.

Before that, Disco Inferno opined, on K100, that he would be pleased to see Zayn team up with his ally Jey Uso against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa and not join forces with Owens. In this regard, he stated, "I honestly think that the storyline is better if it's Jey and Sami against Solo and Jimmy. Keep it all in family. It's a family squabble. The outsider guy [Zayn], the brother's a friend, this is stuff like real life. You have two brothers. One of the brothers is jealous that he's hanging out more with the friend. They turn on the friend because the older brother, Roman, didn't like him, so he scr*wed the older brother for bullying him."

How about Kevin Owens joining forces with Sami Zayn?

Disco Inferno opined, "I know Kevin Owens, that's the way, but he's still on the outskirts of the storyline in my opinion. I think that inner squabble with these guys is still the story. They're not gonna do it my way, but that's the match I would have."