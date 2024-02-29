WPL: Shafali, Jonassen star for Delhi Capitals in 25-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore

India opener Shafali Verma slammed another fifty while Jess Jonassen picked three wickets as Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 25 runs to pick two crucial points in WPL 2024. Delhi won their second match of the season, while it was RCB’s first defeat in the second edition.

At home, RCB won the toss and elected to field first. Captain Meg Lanning and Verma opened the proceedings cautiously. After Lanning’s wicket inside the fifth over, Verma and Alice Capsey added 82 for the second wicket, with Verma completing her successive fifty. Capsey scored 46 off 33 balls, hitting four fours and two sixes.

Jemimah Rodrigues departed on zero, but that didn’t hamper Delhi’s run-rate as the overseas duo of Marizanne Kapp and Jonassen scored 32 and 36, respectively, taking 16 balls each, as Delhi posted a mammoth 194 for five in 20 overs.

Mandhana on roll but RCB falter

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine added 77 runs for the first wicket, with Smriti being the aggressor of the two. Sabbhineni Meghana and Mandhana kept the run rate going for the home team, with Mandhana completing her fifty.

Keeper-batter Richa Ghosh contributed 19 with the bat, being the last player to get into the double digits.

Delhi made a remarkable comeback in the second half of the innings, crushing RCB’s innings well short of the target.

By the time the last over had come, the game was in Delhi’s pocket. Jonassen bowled a fantastic last over, picking three wickets to guide her team home.

Lauding her teammates, Delhi captain Meg Lanning said,

“It was a reasonable wicket, quick outfield and short boundaries, so you come to the ground expecting a high-scoring contest.