/WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians appoint Kristen Beams as new spin bowling coach

Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday (Dec 29) named former Australia leg-spinner Kristen Beams as their new spin bowling coach for the 2026 Women’s Premier League. She will work with head coach Lisa Keightley and fast-bowling coach Jhulan Goswami as the two-time champions look to defend their title. Beams played international cricket for Australia in all formats, including one Test, 30 ODIs and 18 T20Is, and also featured regularly in the Women’s Big Bash League.

After retiring, she moved into coaching and gained experience in tournaments like the WBBL and The Hundred. She has also coached Australia’s Under-19 women’s team and held senior roles with Cricket Australia and Cricket Tasmania.

Also Read - British boxer Anthony Joshua miraculously escapes fatal car crash in Nigeria

Add WION as a Preferred Source

During her playing career, she was a key performer in Australia’s 2017 ODI World Cup win, finishing as the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

In a video statement on Instagram, she said, “it’s my first time back as the coach. It’s an incredible opportunity to work with someone like a Jhulan Goswami, one of the greats of the game, somebody I played cricket against."

“Incredible culture. They have developed a winning culture over a really long period of time but a family, that’s what you hear everyone talking about that this group is so tight-knit and it’s a family. It’s what you want to be a part of. I think, as a coach coming in, that’s exactly what you want to be able to do, walk into an environment that feels really tight-knit and a team that knows how to win," she added.

Watch the video

MI squad for WPL 2026