WPL 2024 live: When and where to watch live streaming of Women’s Premier League 2024 matches?

WPL 2024 live: The second edition of the Women’s Premier League will kick off in the Indian cities of Bengaluru and Delhi on Friday (Feb 23). All matches until March 4 will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, and the remaining matches will be hosted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face last year's finalists, Delhi Capitals, in Bengaluru to kick off the tournament. Five teams are competing in this year's edition, which includes Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz.

A total of 22 matches will be played, including the eliminator and the final. The team at the top of the points table will earn a direct entry into the finals. Their opponents will be decided by the eliminator match, played between the second and third-placed teams in the table.

There are no double-headers, with only one WPL match scheduled every day until the league stage ends. All matches will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Women’s Premier League 2024: When will the WPL 2024 Eliminator match take place?

The WPL 2024 Eliminator match will take place on March 15, 2024.

Women’s Premier League 2024: When will the WPL 2024 final match take place?

The WPL 2024 final match will take place on March 17, 2024.

Women’s Premier League 2024: Which TV channels will live telecast WPL 2024 matches in India?

Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast WPL 2024 matches in India.

Women’s Premier League 2024: How to watch the live streaming of WPL matches in India?

Fans can watch the live streaming of WPL 2024 matches on Jio Cinema.