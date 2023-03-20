WPL 2023: UPW-W vs GG-W – Grace Harris’ 72 help UP Warriorz cruise past struggling Gujarat, seal playoffs spot

Grace Harris returned to bail UP Warriorz out of trouble in yet another crunch run chase, this time against Gujarat Giants by three wickets in WPL 2023. The first of the double-header on Monday saw UP Warriorz becoming the third team to qualify for the playoffs after Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Alyssa Healy-led UP side showed nerves of steel as they crossed the line on the penultimate delivery.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, Gujarat openers Sophia Dunkley and Laura Wolvaardt added 41 runs for the first wicket before UP struck back with three quick scalps inside two overs. The fortunes then changed for Giants when Dayalan Hemalatha and Ashleigh Gardner took the onus and the attack to the opposition. This pair stitched a 93-run stand that saw both completing half-centuries, with the Indian batter scoring 57 off 33 balls, whereas the Aussie star batter completed 60 from 39 balls, hitting six fours and three sixes.

In 20 overs, Gujarat scored a fighting 178 for six, with Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Parshavi Chopra returning with two wickets each.

Following a troubled start in the crucial clash at the Brabourne Stadium, Tahila McGrath and Grace Harris steadied the ship for UP Warriorz. The hard-hitting duo didn’t shy from unleashing the shots as they looked comfortable throughout the chase. The turning point came when Tahila departed after a well-made 57 off 38 balls; Deepti Sharma soon followed her.

While Harris didn’t put brakes on her acceleration, her wicket on the penultimate ball of the 19th over broke hearts inside the UP Warriorz dressing room. As the game went into the final, the drama unfolded as GG captain Sneh Rana dismissed Simran Shaikh.