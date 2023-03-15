ugc_banner

WPL 2023: RCB finally break 5-match losing streak; Kanika Ahuja, Ellyse Perry star in one-sided contest

Mumbai, IndiaUpdated: Mar 15, 2023, 11:09 PM IST

WPL 2023: RCB finally break 5-match losing streak; Kanika, Perry star Photograph:(Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have finally broken the duck for the season as they registered their first win of the Women's Premier League (WPL) campaign on Wednesday, March 15 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were sixth-time lucky as they finally secured their first win of the Women's Premier League (WPL) season. Playing against UP Warriorz, RCB got the better of them by five wickets as  Kanika Ahuja starred with bat and scored 46 runs while Ellyse Perry scalped three wickets. The win has kept RCb in the hunt for the playoff places as they still have a mathematical chance. 

