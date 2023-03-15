WPL 2023: RCB finally break 5-match losing streak; Kanika Ahuja, Ellyse Perry star in one-sided contest

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were sixth-time lucky as they finally secured their first win of the Women's Premier League (WPL) season. Playing against UP Warriorz, RCB got the better of them by five wickets as Kanika Ahuja starred with bat and scored 46 runs while Ellyse Perry scalped three wickets. The win has kept RCb in the hunt for the playoff places as they still have a mathematical chance.