WPL 2023: RCB finally break 5-match losing streak; Kanika Ahuja, Ellyse Perry star in one-sided contest
Story highlights
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have finally broken the duck for the season as they registered their first win of the Women's Premier League (WPL) campaign on Wednesday, March 15 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have finally broken the duck for the season as they registered their first win of the Women's Premier League (WPL) campaign on Wednesday, March 15 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were sixth-time lucky as they finally secured their first win of the Women's Premier League (WPL) season. Playing against UP Warriorz, RCB got the better of them by five wickets as Kanika Ahuja starred with bat and scored 46 runs while Ellyse Perry scalped three wickets. The win has kept RCb in the hunt for the playoff places as they still have a mathematical chance.
Youngsters Kanika Ahuja and Richa Ghosh to the rescue for @RCBTweets 🫡#RCB record their first WIN in #TATAWPL 🥳— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 15, 2023
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/uW2g78eMJa #UPWvRCB pic.twitter.com/sp3CdYUJCZ
More to Follow...