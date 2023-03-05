WPL 2023: DC-W vs RCB-W - Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning star with bat as Delhi beat Challengers by 60 runs

Delhi Capitals got off to a best possible start in the maiden edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). Playing their first match against the star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Delhi’s opening pair of Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma unleashed an onslaught on the RCB bowlers hitting them to all parts of the ground.

Both openers kept finding gaps at will and became the first pair to register a hundred-plus stand in the WPL. While Lanning looked as composed as ever during her excellent knock of 72 off 43 that included 14 glorious boundaries, Shafali lived up to her hype of being an aggressor as she smoked a brilliant 84 off 45 balls, hitting ten fours and four sixes.

England’s Heather Knight provided the breakthrough in the 15th over picking up both openers in the space of three balls. South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp and India’s very own Jemimah Rodrigues then took the onus on them and helped the side cross 200, eventually scoring 223 for two – bettering last night Mumbai’s total of 207.

Meanwhile, the chase began well for Bangalore with openers Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine churning out fours and keeping the run-rate intact. After Devine’s wicket, Mandhana soon followed her after her scoring 35 off 23 balls hitting five boundaries and a six. England’s Alice Capsey provided Delhi with two crucial wickets before USA’s Tara Norris tore into RCB’s middle-order, claiming four wickets in her first spell of three overs.