WPL 2023, DC-W vs RCB-W - Delhi inch closer towards playoff spot as RCB suffer 5th defeat despite Perry's 67

It’s not easy being an RCB fan, be it in the Indian Premier League (IPL) or the Women’s Premier League (WPL). Following Monday’s result against second-placed Delhi Capitals, the Royal Challengers Bangalore-led by Smriti Mandhana, is all but out of the race from the playoffs. Despite super-show with the bat in hand from Australia’s Ellyse Perry, who scored 67 off 55 balls, Bangalore failed to register their first win of the tournament as Delhi defeat them by six wickets.

Delhi won the toss and elected to bowl first, and in no time, got rid of Mandhana - who is short of runs and confidence, on just eight. A little partnership between Sophie Devine and Ellyse Perry got them back in the game, but soon after, Shikha Pandey provided her team with a needed-breakthrough.

Following Devine’s wicket, Heather Knight departed early on 11, leaving Perry alone to take care of the proceedings. She, however, got good support from the incoming keeper-batter Richa Gosh, who also scored a quick-fire 37 off 16 balls, hitting three sixes and as many fours. Though she also departed in the 19th over, Perry stood tall and remained unbeaten on 67 off 52 balls, helping her team reach 150 for four in 20 overs.

Delhi’s innings didn’t begin well as opener and star batter Shafali Verma departed on the first-ball duck, bowled by Megan Schutt. England’s Alice Capsey then stitched a swift 44-run stand for the second wicket with captain Meg Lanning, scoring 38 off 24 balls, including eight fours.

Lanning soon followed her after her slow-paced inning in Navi Mumbai on Monday night. Jemimah Rodrigues then shouldered the responsibility of bailing her team out of trouble. Her composed 32 off 28 balls made the chase look easy for Delhi before she top-edged one straight to the keeper.