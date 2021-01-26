World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu handed a tough draw, to face Tai and Intanon

Reigning world champion PV Sindhu has been handed a tough draw at Thailand's World Tour Finals on Tuesday as the Indian star was pitted against world number one Tai Tzu-ying and home favourite Ratchanok Intanon.

Olympic silver medalist Sindhu was grouped against former world champion Ratchanok and Tai along with Thailand's Ponrpawee Chochuwong for the round-robin stage of the tournament in Bangkok, which is being played inside a bio-secure bubble.

The delayed 2020 season finale, scheduled to start from Wednesday, is the third behind-closed-doors event in three weeks in the Thai capital as badminton resumed after months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ALSO READ: Florida offers to host Olympics if Tokyo backs out

Whereas Spanish top-seed Carolina Marin, who is also looking to bag a hat-trick of wins in Bangkok, is set to take on South Korean teen sensation An Se-young, Canada's Michelle Li and Russia's Evgeniya Kosetskaya in Group A.

In the men's singles event, Denmark's Viktor Axelsen, unbeaten over the past fortnight, will take on Taiwan's world number two Chou Tien-Chen, Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia and Indonesia's Anthony Ginting.

ALSO READ: Will they, won't they? Key questions for troubled Tokyo Olympics

Men's champions Kento Momota had tested positive for the dreaded virus just before the tournament started, forcing him to withdraw along with the entire Japanese team. While China's team including women's title-holder Chen Yufei were unable to travel due to the country's strict COVID-19 rules.

Despite the bio-secure bubble and strict protocols, four people inside the Bangkok ''bubble'' have tested positive for coronavirus including two players who were forced to withdraw from the marquee event.