World Cup: No fitness test, no Yo-Yo test for Pakistan players: Wasim Akram's shocking revelation turns heads

Pakistan losing to India didn’t sit well with anyone from that part of the world. While several experts came down hard on the batters, exposing the deficiencies in their technique, others questioned the overall functioning of the PCB. Former captain and legend Wasim Akram is one of them, who, during a chat show in Pakistan, made shocking revelations that seem to turn quite a few heads around.

Speaking on A-Sports following Pakistan’s record eighth loss to India in World Cup history in Ahmedabad the past week, Akram sounded concerned about Pakistan players' fitness, claiming that there is no fitness test or the famous Yo-Yo test for these players.

Drawing comparisons with how fit and polished their counterparts are on the field, Akram said, "I am concerned about the fitness of these players.”

“Now, there is no fitness test. When Misbah was the coach and selector, he used to get the Yo-Yo Test and other tests done. A professional cricketer should undergo a fitness test at least once in a month. If you won't do this, you will face this (defeat vs India)," Akram said on a Pakistan TV show.

He even went on to say that because of ongoing tensions behind the scenes in PCB, there was a lot of unrest in the dressing room, resulting in them failing to deliver on the big day.

Asked to bat first after losing the toss, Pakistan got off to a good start. Though both openers got out inside the first 12 overs, Captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan steadied the ship with an 82-run stand. However, the Indian bowlers inflicted a collapse, reducing them from 155 for two to 191 all out.

Rohit Sharma scored a stunning 86 as he guided India to a seven-wicket win in Ahmedabad.

"PCB has seen three chairmen in the last three years. It created a scare among the team members and management about whether they would be part of the next series or not. From 154 for two and then 191 all out was really, really disappointing," the former Pakistan captain added.

Rashid Latif bashes Pakistan Cricket

Another former captain, Rashid Latif, bashed the Pakistan Cricket on the same grounds, saying the political vendetta and aggressive changes over the past year led to this situation.

“The continuous political interference is ruining Pakistan cricket,” Rashid Latif said, as quoted in The Indian Express.

“In the past twelve months, we have seen three different persons heading the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). We have seen Ramiz Raja, then Najam Sethi, and now Zaka Ashraf is at the helm. And not to forget, in the same timeline, we have had five selectors as well. Mohammad Wasim, Micky Arthur, Shahid Afridi, Haroon Rasheed, and now Inzamam-ul-Haq,” Latif added while talking about the reason behind the fall of Pakistan Cricket.

