World Cup 2023: 'Outside noise doesn't bother us...', Pat Cummins after Australia trounce Sri Lanka

Australian captain Pat Cummins was a relieved man after his side registered its first win in the World Cup by beating Sri Lanka at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday (Oct 16). Fresh off two back-to-back losses, the five-time World Cup champions had a point to prove and according to Cummins, his players just did that.

After the win, Cummins said his team was not bothered by the outside noise, even after the slow start to the World Cup campaign.

"There were a lot of people watching heading into the World Cup which is great but we're not bothered by outside noise. All parts of the game came together today. We would want to keep it up," said Cummins during the post-match chat.

Quizzed about what his team did differently to secure the win, Cummins said: "Probably nothing that was said. It was more on the back of two losses, our group's got pretty high standards so everyone wanted to come out."

"I thought we bowled decently but we were staring down the barrel at 1/130 or something like that. But the bowlers stuck to their task and to bowl them out for 209 was great. Hard to say but I think par was probably 300."

290-300 would've been par

Losing captain Kusal Mendis attributed the loss to playing too many dot deliveries in the middle overs, which contributed to the eventual implosion.

"290-300 I think would have been a good total on this pitch. More dot balls and not rotating strike enough. It was still a good wicket. Unfortunately, we played too many risky shots," said Mendis.

Despite three losses, Mendis showed faith in the batting unit, adding that the bowlers were getting better as well.

"Last two games we have batted really well. Today, we struggled a little bit. Hopefully, in the next match, we get momentum. I think we can do better than today - I have confidence in our batting unit. The bowling unit is getting better and I know we'll do better in the next matches."

Sri Lanka will now face the Netherlands at the same venue in three days' time while Australia will travel to Bengaluru to square up against Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies)



