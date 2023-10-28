World Cup 2023, NZ vs AUS: Starc pulls off a blinder to send Conway back to pavilion - WATCH

New Zealand opener Devon Conway was left disappointed after Australian fielder Mitchell Starc pulled off a blinder in the park to send him back to the pavilion. Chasing a steep target of 399 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, New Zealand were off to a flyer, courtesy of Conway and Will Young, before Josh Hazlewood struck.

It was during the eighth over of the innings when New Zealand had already plundered 61 runs that Conway attempted to go after Hazlewood who dug in a short one on middle and leg. The Kiwi batter swivelled inside the crease and pulled the ball behind square. However, Australian captain Pat Cummins, who had seemingly done his homework, stationed Starc at a wide-ish short fine leg where he leapt to his right and took a stunning catch.

Australian batting

Put into bat first by NZ, Australia romped to an excellent start, primarily due to the effortless strokeplay from a returning Travis Head. Playing his debut World Cup game, Head raced off to a 59-ball century and tormented the NZ bowlers. The southpaw was ably aided by previous match centurion David Warner who smashed a 65-ball 81 and fell to the guile of part-timer Glenn Phillips.

Not only did Phillips get wickets, but he was successful in arresting the momentum with plenty of dots while at it. In the end, it was the pyrotechnics from Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins and Josh Inglis that propelled Australia to another 350+ total. The five-time champions could have easily gone beyond 400 if it wasn't for Trent Boult who picked up three wickets in an over and ensured that Australia did not play their full quota of 50 overs.

Playing XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

(With inputs from agencies)