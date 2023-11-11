World Cup 2023: MCC gives its verdict on Angelo Mathews' ‘timed out’ dismissal

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the custodian of the laws of cricket, has come up with a statement in the wake of the timed out dismissal against Angelo Mathews. MCC in its verdict sided with the umpires, saying the Sri Lankan batter was in violation of the playing conditions which stipulated that the batter be ready to "receive the ball" in the two-minute timeframe.

MCC highlighted the key part of Law 40.1.1 which pertains to timed out, stating that being on the field or at the crease isn't enough for a batter to escape this form of dismissal.

"The umpires determined that Mathews was not ready to face the ball within that two-minute allowance. He subsequently suffered an issue with his helmet, causing further delay," MCC said.

According to MCC, had Mathews informed of a "significant, justifiable, equipment-related delay within the two-minute allowance, they could have treated it as a new type of delay (as they would when, for example, a bat breaks), possibly even calling Time, allowing for a resolution of that delay without the batter being at risk of being Timed out".

However, since Mathews failed to do that, both umpires determined that the delay in play came after the two minutes had elapsed and that time had not been called.

"When the helmet broke, it appears that Mathews did not consult with the umpires, which a player would be expected to do when seeking new equipment. Rather, he just signalled to the dressing room for a replacement."

What happened with Mathews?

During the World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Mathews was adjudged timed out after Shakib Al Hasan appealed to the umpires about the Sri Lankan's tardiness.

Umpires Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth acknowledged the appeal and asked Shakib multiple times if he wanted to revoke it. However, after Shakib persisted, the umpires, going by the letter of the law, sent Mathews back to the hut.

After the match, the Sri Lankan took to social media and said he had more than five seconds on the clock when he asked for the helmet. Meanwhile, Shakib justified his appeal saying he wanted his team to win no matter what.

"I don't know if it's right or wrong but I felt I was at war (grins). I had to take the decision to make my team win. If it's in the rules why not take those chances," said Shakib.

Before Mathews' dismissal, a batter had been timed out only six times in any format, albeit in first-class cricket only.