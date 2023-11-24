Women's Champion League: Katariina Kosola's comeback helps BK Hacken stun Real Madrid

Katariina Kosola completed Hacken's comeback to stun Real Madrid 2-1 on Thursday and remain top of Group D in the women's Champions League. Striker Signe Bruun had opened the scoring early on for the Spaniards before midfielder Rosa Kafaji equalised for the Swedish side just before the hour.

With less than a quarter of an hour to play, Finland defender Kosola claimed the winner in Gothenburg to continue Hacken's unbeaten start to the campaign, after two games. "We were very humble before the task we had, which was to win against Real Madrid," Hacken coach Mak Lind said.

BK Häcken turned things around to beat Madrid in the #UWCL thanks to this stunner from Katariina Kosola ☄️



(via @DAZNFootball)pic.twitter.com/Dmx6aquXMP — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 23, 2023 ×

"We lifted ourselves in the second half and I'm very, very happy," he added. Elsewhere in the group, Australia's Sam Kerr scored a superb hat-trick for Chelsea as they easily overcame Paris FC 4-1. Kerr's third effort was a sublime lob, capping off a fine display from the Blues' captain before Wales defender Sophie Ingle scored her side's fourth goal in injury time.