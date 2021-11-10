Women's and U-19 PSL, full home season: Ramiz reveals forward plan as PAK look to revamp as hosts

In mid-September 2021, New Zealand cricket team pulled out of their tour of Pakistan at the last minute, just before the tour-opener, citing security concerns. The England Cricket Board (ECB) -- who was also next in-line and set to send their men and women's team to Pakistan -- also withdrew due to "bubble fatigue", which left the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) fuming.

However, the England cricket have made a strong move to amend their mistakes as the ECB boss Tom Harrison travelled to Pakistan to meet his PCB counterpart. Thus, he has assured that the England men's cricket team will tour Pakistan in September 2022, for seven T20Is (comprising two additional games), and return for a three-match Test series in the Asian country post next year's T20 World Cup (in Australia).

As a result of England's commitment, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja lauded the ECB and shared Pakistan cricket's forward plan. In a video shared by the PCB, Raja didn't just thank ECB for confirming the 2022 tour but also revealed that he is planning to introduce U-19 and Women's PSL along with giving the countrymen a full home season every year.

"I'm thankful to the England Cricket Board (ECB), as it wasn't easy for them. They were under pressure and we became emotional when the pullout took place. Everyone saw how Pakistan made its case, and the result is they came here. The only thing is we and the ECB must walk together because it's important for every board to understand each other, their frustrations, meet the expectations. I think the ECB also understood they committed a mistake by withdrawing, and it was a knee-jerk reaction," Raja said in the video.

"This tour was important, and it's their gratefulness. Coming over here to sort things out and accepting their fault and promising to play two additional T20Is is good news for our fans because I believe Pakistan should have a home season so spectators come and watch and top teams should tour."

Ramiz also hinted that NZ might also take a leaf from the ECB and reschedule their cancelled Pakistan tour for next year. "We are also revisiting New Zealand's tour, and when I go to Dubai, we might announce a schedule. However, England and Australia tours are massive breakthroughs, and I expect our side to perform well. I want us to be a proud nation and our fans, our team, and the board to be respected. Also, if we are firm and honest, we need not fear anybody," he said.

Lastly, he also made some big promises and revealed, "In October, hopefully we will launch something like a PSL for Under-19 level. We are very excited because this has not happened anywhere in the world. England will send their Under-19 players, we will look after them. We will create a new property. Going ahead, I will give you a home season."

ٹام ہیریسن کا پاکستان آنا خوش آئند ہے، چیئرمین پی سی بی رمیز راجہ کی مستقبل کے منصوبوں پر گفتگو pic.twitter.com/mtJgNN1OZ8 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 9, 2021 ×

Ramiz-led PCB have faced several issues ever since the former captain took over the top post. Meanwhile, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team are also moving forward very strongly in the T20 WC after they were left frustrated post NZ and England's tour withdrawals. Babar & Co. are in the last four of the T20 WC and will play Australia in the second semi-final, on Thursday (November 11) at Dubai.

So far, the Men in Green remain the only unbeaten side in the tournament. Will they return with the coveted title and give the best gift ever to the countrymen, who were left devastated and deprived of enjoying cricketing action on home soil post NZ, England's withdrawals? Only time will tell...