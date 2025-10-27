India have suffered a major setback ahead of their Women’s World Cup semi-final against Australia on Oct 30, as opener Pratika Rawal has been ruled out of the tournament due to an ankle injury. Rawal got injured during the final league-stage match against Bangladesh in Navi Mumbai on Sunday (Oct 26). The incident took place on the last ball of the 21st over of Bangladesh’s innings when Sharmin Akter hit the ball towards the midwicket. Rawal ran in to stop the boundary and tried to slide near the ropes, but her right foot got stuck on the turf, causing her ankle to twist. She immediately fell to the ground in pain, and her teammates and officials rushed to check on her.

The physio quickly attended to her and Rawal was soon taken off the field. Although a stretcher was brought in, but Rawal chose to walk off with assistance. After the match, Rawal underwent scans and was scheduled to consult an independent doctor for further evaluation.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The 25-year-old has been an important performer for India in this tournament and currently the team’s second-highest run-scorer with 308 runs, just behind Smriti Mandhana who tops the list with 365 runs. Her solid performances at the top have been crucial in India’s journey to the semifinals. Losing her just before semis will be a major blow to India’s hopes of lifting their first-ever ODI World Cup.

Richa Ghosh’s fitness update