Pratika Rawal suffered an ankle injury during the India-Bangladesh final league-stage match and has now been ruled out of the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup.
India have suffered a major setback ahead of their Women’s World Cup semi-final against Australia on Oct 30, as opener Pratika Rawal has been ruled out of the tournament due to an ankle injury. Rawal got injured during the final league-stage match against Bangladesh in Navi Mumbai on Sunday (Oct 26). The incident took place on the last ball of the 21st over of Bangladesh’s innings when Sharmin Akter hit the ball towards the midwicket. Rawal ran in to stop the boundary and tried to slide near the ropes, but her right foot got stuck on the turf, causing her ankle to twist. She immediately fell to the ground in pain, and her teammates and officials rushed to check on her.
The physio quickly attended to her and Rawal was soon taken off the field. Although a stretcher was brought in, but Rawal chose to walk off with assistance. After the match, Rawal underwent scans and was scheduled to consult an independent doctor for further evaluation.
The 25-year-old has been an important performer for India in this tournament and currently the team’s second-highest run-scorer with 308 runs, just behind Smriti Mandhana who tops the list with 365 runs. Her solid performances at the top have been crucial in India’s journey to the semifinals. Losing her just before semis will be a major blow to India’s hopes of lifting their first-ever ODI World Cup.
Meanwhile, Richa Ghosh’s fitness is also a concern for India ahead of their semi-final clash against Australia. The wicketkeeper-batter injured her finger during the New Zealand match and missed the Bangladesh match as a precaution. There is still no confirmation on whether she will recover in time for the big clash in Navi Mumbai on Thursday (Oct 30).