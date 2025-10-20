/Women’s World Cup 2025: Captain Chamari Athapaththu shines with a four-wicket haul as Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 7 runs

Sri Lanka secured a close seven-run win over Bangladesh in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 on Monday (Oct 20) in Navi Mumbai. Batting first, Sri Lanka set a target of 203 runs, with Hasini Perera playing a brilliant knock of 85 to guide her team to a strong total. In reply, Bangladesh only managed to score 195 runs. Captain Nigar Sultana (77) and Sharmin Akhter (64) were the main scorers for Bangladesh. For Sri Lanka, captain Chamari Athapaththu shone with the ball, taking four wickets, including three in the final over, while Sugandika Kumari claimed two important wickets. With this defeat, Bangladesh dropped to seventh place in the standings, while Sri Lanka climbed to sixth with their first win of the tournament.

For her solid performance with the bat, Sri Lanka's Hasini Perera was named Player of the Match, scoring 85 runs and guiding her team to a comfortable win.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What happened in the match?

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Sri Lankan batters got off to a good start, with captain Chamari Athapaththu scored 46 runs, while Hasini Perera played an important innings of 85. Nilakshi de Silva also chipped in with 37 runs, helping the team to reach a total of 203. For Bangladesh, Shorna Akter was the pick of the bowlers with three important wickets for 27 runs. Rabeya Khan also picked up two wickets for 39 runs.

In reply, Bangladesh put up a strong chase with Sharmin Akhter (64*), captain Nigar Sultana (77) and Shorna Akter (19), but fell just short, finishing at 195/9 in their 50 overs. For Sri Lanka, Chamari Athapaththu (4/42) took four important wickets. Sri Lanka will now look to carry this momentum into their next ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 matches.

Updated Points Table, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025