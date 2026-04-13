/Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Record prize pool announced, winners to recieve massive payout

With just 60 days remaining until the tournament begins in England and Wales, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled a record-breaking prize pool for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. The total prize pool stands at USD 8,764,615, making a 10 per cent increase from the 2024 edition, where USD 7,958,077 was distributed among 10 teams. This year’s tournament will also make history by expanding to 12 teams for the first time. The champions will earn USD 2,340,000, while the runners-up will receive USD 1,170,000, while each of the losing semi-finalists will be awarded USD 675,000. In the group stage, every win is valued at USD 31,154 and all participating teams are assured a minimum payout of USD 247,500.

Speaking on the record pool, ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta noted that the increase in prize money reflects the rapid progress of women’s cricket globally.

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“The growth of women’s cricket continues to accelerate, and the expansion of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to 12 teams, combined with a record prize pool, underlines our commitment to building a stronger, more competitive global game,” the CEO said.

“The continued rise of women’s cricket through increased investment and opportunity reflects the growing influence and impact of female athletes on the global stage."

“With that same momentum building across every aspect of women’s cricket, this event is shaping up to not only set a host of new attendance and viewing records in the sports and media ecosystems but also leave a lasting impact on the wider socio-cultural landscape across the world,” he added.

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